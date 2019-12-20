Shakirov Street opened in Osh city after repair

Shakirov Street was opened after a major overhaul in Osh city. Public Relations Service of the City Administration of Osh reported.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

The tender cost of the project amounted to 69.2 million soms.

The total length of the repaired street was 2.4 kilometers. According to the project, the road width was increased to 20 meters, 11 public transport stops were arranged, 2.4 kilometers of main water supply pipeline were replaced, and more than 900 juniper shrubs were planted.