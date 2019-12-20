12:03
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Shakirov Street opened in Osh city after repair

Shakirov Street was opened after a major overhaul in Osh city. Public Relations Service of the City Administration of Osh reported.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

The tender cost of the project amounted to 69.2 million soms.

The total length of the repaired street was 2.4 kilometers. According to the project, the road width was increased to 20 meters, 11 public transport stops were arranged, 2.4 kilometers of main water supply pipeline were replaced, and more than 900 juniper shrubs were planted.
link:
views: 64
Print
Related
328.8 kilometers of roads paved in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019
Toktogul Street to have two-way traffic until end of October
Repair of roads continues in Bishkek
Moskovskaya Street opened for traffic in Bishkek
Kulatov Street opened for traffic in Bishkek
Toktogul Street opened for traffic in Bishkek
Zhaiyl Baatyr Street opened for traffic in Bishkek
Nurkamal Street opened after repairs in Bishkek
Section of Ibraimov Street to be closed for repairs in Bishkek
Altymyshev Street opened after repairs in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan bans exploration and mining of uranium and thorium Kyrgyzstan bans exploration and mining of uranium and thorium
Historical Museum repair. Sapar Isakov forcibly taken to court Historical Museum repair. Sapar Isakov forcibly taken to court
Border conflict: Negotiations suspended Border conflict: Negotiations suspended
Saimaiti’s murder. Kubanychbek Kadyrov questioned by SCNS Saimaiti’s murder. Kubanychbek Kadyrov questioned by SCNS
20 December, Friday
11:51
Husband of Shirin Aitmatova placed in temporary detention center of SCNS Husband of Shirin Aitmatova placed in temporary detenti...
11:34
Air pollution level in Bishkek close to norm after snowfall
11:19
Shakirov Street opened in Osh city after repair
10:38
Husband of ex-deputy Shirin Aitmatova detained at Almaty airport
10:32
President of Kyrgyzstan leaves for St. Petersburg to attend meeting of EEC