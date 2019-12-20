12:02
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

President of Kyrgyzstan leaves for St. Petersburg to attend meeting of EEC

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov left for St. Petersburg (Russian Federation) to attend the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, in addition to negotiations in narrow and expanded formats within Supreme Eurasian Economic Council’s meeting, an informal meeting of the Heads of State of the CIS countries will take place.

The delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs Chingiz Aidarbekov, the Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Daniyar Sydykov, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Russian Federation Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov, the Vice Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, and the Minister of Economy Sanzhar Mukanbetov.
link:
views: 122
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan supports triple customs control at EAEU border
Jeenbekov: Our shortcomings lead to decrease in mutual trade in EAEU
Meeting of Supreme Eurasian Council in narrow format begins in Yerevan
Photo of the day. EAEU leaders take selfies after dinner
President of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Yerevan
President to attend meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives in Nur-Sultan city
EEU presidents sign declaration on further development of integration
Heads of EEU countries gather for meeting of Eurasian Economic Council
Jeenbekov about EEU development: There are achievements, but also problems
Popular
Kyrgyzstan bans exploration and mining of uranium and thorium Kyrgyzstan bans exploration and mining of uranium and thorium
Historical Museum repair. Sapar Isakov forcibly taken to court Historical Museum repair. Sapar Isakov forcibly taken to court
Border conflict: Negotiations suspended Border conflict: Negotiations suspended
Saimaiti’s murder. Kubanychbek Kadyrov questioned by SCNS Saimaiti’s murder. Kubanychbek Kadyrov questioned by SCNS
20 December, Friday
11:51
Husband of Shirin Aitmatova placed in temporary detention center of SCNS Husband of Shirin Aitmatova placed in temporary detenti...
11:34
Air pollution level in Bishkek close to norm after snowfall
11:19
Shakirov Street opened in Osh city after repair
10:38
Husband of ex-deputy Shirin Aitmatova detained at Almaty airport
10:32
President of Kyrgyzstan leaves for St. Petersburg to attend meeting of EEC