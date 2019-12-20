President of Kyrgyzstan leaves for St. Petersburg to attend meeting of EEC

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov left for St. Petersburg (Russian Federation) to attend the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, in addition to negotiations in narrow and expanded formats within Supreme Eurasian Economic Council’s meeting, an informal meeting of the Heads of State of the CIS countries will take place.

The delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs Chingiz Aidarbekov, the Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Daniyar Sydykov, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Russian Federation Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov, the Vice Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, and the Minister of Economy Sanzhar Mukanbetov.