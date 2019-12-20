Border conflict: Parties agreed on prevention of violations

Situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is stable. Press service of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

A meeting of border representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan took place yesterday. The Kyrgyz side was represented by Abdikarim Alimbaev, the First Deputy Chairman of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic, Hikmatullo Pirakov, the First Deputy Commander of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan, represented the Tajik side.

«The parties discussed the issue of observing the line of conduct of border guards at the border, as well as joint measures to prevent escalation of incidents and conflict situations. During the negotiations, it was noted that the border representative offices should actively cooperate in the exchange of information of mutual interest, as well as pay special attention to the most vulnerable sections of the joint border. An agreement was also reached on intensifying activities on prevention of offenses on these sections of the border,» the Border Service said.

The state service noted that the fences installed by citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in disputed border areas have been completely dismantled.

Recall, a conflict occurred between citizens of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on December 18 in Kok-Tash village, Batken district. As a result of the clashes, six victims were admitted to the Batken Regional Combined Hospital, two of them (a soldier and a civilian) with gunshot wounds.