Kyrgyzstan’s energy resources 70 percent worn out

Chairman of the Board of the National Energy Holding, Aitmamat Nazarov, took part in a ceremony dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the power system and the Day of Power Engineer of the Kyrgyz Republic. Press service of the National Energy Holding reported.

Making a congratulatory speech, Aitmamat Nazarov noted that the current team of managers of the system had to perform tasks in the main four directions.

«The first is deterioration of the main energy resources. This figure is approximately 70 percent. The second one is loans of the industry, which amount to 103 billion soms and will reach 145 billion by 2021. The third is a reduction in power reserve, in other words: increased consumption compared to electricity generation. In this case, there is a need for import. The fourth is the opacity of financial flows, corruption issues,» said Aitmamat Nazarov.

The head of the National Energy Holding noted that in order to increase production by 2023, reconstruction of Toktogul, Uch-Kurgan, At-Bashi hydropower stations would be completed, the second unit of Kambarata 2 would be commissioned, and CASA 1000 project would be launched. These and other projects are expected to be completed by 2024.

Aitmamat Nazarov also noted that by optimizing costs they have managed to reduce the budget of the National Energy Holding by 2 billion soms. It is planned to reduce the staffing level of energy companies; the saved funds will be used to increase salaries of employees.

The event ended with a concert program prepared by creative groups from among employees of energy companies.