Matraimov’s lawsuits against media. Trial to begin on January 20, 2020

Trial on the lawsuit of the Matraimovs against three media outlets — 24.kg news agency, Kloop and Azattyk — and a journalist Ali Toktakunov will begin on January 20, 2020. It will be chaired by a judge Zhyldyz Ibraimova.

Preliminary hearing of the case took place today. The judge did not grant two motions of the Matraimovs’ lawyers. They requested to ban publication of some excerpts from the journalistic investigation by Azattyk and Kloop, as well as to voice the names of all journalists, who conducted the investigation. The court rejected the motions.

However, the presiding judge granted the request of the Matraimovs’ representatives to ban the photo and video filming of the process.

The plaintiffs are the deputy of the Parliament Iskender Matraimov, his wife Minovar Dzhumaeva, the former deputy head of the Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov, his wife Uulkan Turgunova, as well as the Public Foundation named after Ismail Matraimov. The amount of the claims for the protection of honor and dignity amounted to: 22.5 million soms against Azattyk, 10 million against journalist Ali Toktakunov, 12.5 million against Kloop, and 15 million against 24.kg news agency.