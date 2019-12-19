20:55
Matraimovs’ lawsuits against media. Preliminary court hearings begin

Preliminary hearings on the lawsuit of the Matraimovs against three media outlets — 24.kg news agency, Kloop and Azattyk — and a journalist Ali Toktakunov began in the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek today. Judge Zhyldyz Ibraimova chairs the trial.

Raiymbek Matraimov and members of his family sued 24.kg news agency, Kloop and Azattyk after a journalistic investigation into smuggling schemes and transfer of $ 700 million. In total, the family of the former customs officer demands from journalists 60 million soms. The Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek froze accounts of the media outlets without notification. It became known later that the Matraimovs sent a request to unfreeze the accounts.

The lawsuit of the Matraimovs on the protection of honor and dignity and business reputation has not been withdrawn.

The plaintiffs are the deputy of the Parliament Iskender Matraimov, his wife Minovar Dzhumaeva, the former deputy head of the Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov, his wife Uulkan Turgunova, as well as the Public Foundation named after Ismail Matraimov. The amount of the claims for the protection of honor and dignity amounted to: 22.5 million soms against Azattyk, 10 million against journalist Ali Toktakunov, 12.5 million against Kloop, and 15 million against 24.kg news agency.
