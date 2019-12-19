Rally in support of Sadyr Japarov continues in Bishkek

A peaceful rally in support of Sadyr Japarov continues in the park named after Maxim Gorky in Bishkek.

About 500 people from Naryn, Issyk-Kul, Talas and Bishkek gathered for the rally. They urge the authorities to pardon the ex-deputy, who appealed to the President with a statement.

Civic activist Melis Aspekov believes that Sadyr Japarov is deliberately kept in custody, because, according to him, the people consider him as a national leader, who has a large number of supporters not only in Kyrgyzstan but also abroad.

«A pardon is translated into the Kyrgyz language as raiymduuluk. The president has to choose Rayim or raiymduuluk today. The lawyer of Sadyr Japarov submitted all the documents to the President. We have hope. All the so-called political prisoners were granted amnesty — Tekebayev, Chotonov, Talgarbekov and his team, Bektur Asanov, Kuban Kadyrov. For some reason, the same amnesty is not granted to Japarov. I think this is a kind of political decision,» said Melis Aspekov.

Recall, courts of all instances sentenced the ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov to 11 years and 6 months in a penal colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. He was convicted under Article 227 «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Supporters of Sadyr Japarov continue to collect signatures for his release.