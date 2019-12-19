Rally in support of Sadyr Japarov held in Bishkek

A peaceful rally in support of Sadyr Japarov is held in the park named after Maxim Gorky in Bishkek.

About 100 people participate in the rally. They urge the authorities to pardon the ex-deputy, who appealed to the President with a statement.

Recall, courts of all instances sentenced the ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov to 11 years and 6 months in a penal colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. He was convicted under Article 227 «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Supporters of Sadyr Japarov continue to collect signatures for his release.