Border conflict: Condition of victims is stable

Condition of all victims of the conflict at the border is stable, relatively satisfactory. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.
A conflict occurred between the citizens of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan in Kok-Tash village in Batken district on December 18. Local residents began to stone each other at about 9.30. After a short break, the conflict escalated again. As a result of the clashes, six injured were taken to the Batken Regional Combined Hospital, four of them are soldiers and two — civilians.