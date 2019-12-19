Border conflict in Kyrgyzstan: Situation is stable

Situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border, where the conflict occurred the day before, is characterized as stable. The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reports.

According to the state service, law enforcement agencies provide public order and patrol the border areas; units deployed in Batken region are still on combat alert.

Checkpoints on the border with Tajikistan are operating as usual.

A conflict occurred between the citizens of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan in Kok-Tash village in Batken district on December 18. Local residents began to stone each other at about 9.30. After a short break, the conflict escalated again. As a result of the clashes, six injured were taken to the Batken Regional Combined Hospital, four of them are soldiers and two — civilians.