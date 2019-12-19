20:54
10 additional public service centers to be opened in Kyrgyzstan

At least 10 additional public service centers will be opened in Kyrgyzstan. The Chairman of the State Registration Service Almaz Mambetov told at a press conference.

«The country has 40 districts, not counting the capital. The task of the State Registration Service as of today is to systematically cover all cities and districts,» he said.

According to the head of the service, a public service center has shown that it is needed, it gives a good effect in the social situation.

«This year, one public service center was opened in Osh, Batken, Uzgen, Bishkek and Bazar-Korgon district. In 2020, we plan to open 8-10 centers in different parts of the republic,» Almaz Mambetov added.
