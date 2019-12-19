11:00
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Batukaev’s release. Marat Bekenov placed under house arrest

Former head of the Security, Law, Order and Defence Capacity Department of the Government Office, Marat Bekenov, was placed under house arrest. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

It is clarified that Marat Bekenov entered into a plea bargain and signed a cooperation agreement. In this regard, the preventive measure for him was changed.

Recall, Marat Bekenov is a defendant in the case on release of a kingpin Aziz Batukaev. He was detained in June and charged with complicity in corruption.
link:
views: 69
Print
Related
Batukaev’s release. Hearing postponed due to Atambayev’s illness
Batukaev’s release. Almazbek Atambayev to be brought to court
Batukaev’s case. Trial postponed due to disease of Abdukhalim Raimzhanov
Atambayev’s case. Former president refuses to attend trial
Atambayev’s case. Trial of case on illegal release of Aziz Batukaev begins
Batukaev’s case. Almazbek Atambayev indicted on only one count
Irina Karamushkina outraged at closed trial of Aziz Batukaev’s сase
Release of Batukaev. Sister of crime boss questioned in Russia
Trial of Aziz Batukaev’s case to be held behind closed doors
Batukaev’s release. Court refuses to declassify volume of criminal case
Popular
Kyrgyzstan bans exploration and mining of uranium and thorium Kyrgyzstan bans exploration and mining of uranium and thorium
Philippe Boizeau dreams of reviving Karagachevaya Roscha park in Bishkek Philippe Boizeau dreams of reviving Karagachevaya Roscha park in Bishkek
Historical Museum repair. Sapar Isakov forcibly taken to court Historical Museum repair. Sapar Isakov forcibly taken to court
Saimaiti’s murder. Kubanychbek Kadyrov questioned by SCNS Saimaiti’s murder. Kubanychbek Kadyrov questioned by SCNS
19 December, Thursday
10:56
Date of year-end press conference of Sooronbai Jeenbekov set Date of year-end press conference of Sooronbai Jeenbeko...
10:46
Projects from Kyrgyzstan account for 1.6% of EDB's investment portfolio
10:24
Rain slightly improves air pollution situation in Bishkek
10:13
Batukaev’s release. Marat Bekenov placed under house arrest
10:00
Investigator extorting bribe in Bishkek fined