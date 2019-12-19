Batukaev’s release. Marat Bekenov placed under house arrest

Former head of the Security, Law, Order and Defence Capacity Department of the Government Office, Marat Bekenov, was placed under house arrest. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

It is clarified that Marat Bekenov entered into a plea bargain and signed a cooperation agreement. In this regard, the preventive measure for him was changed.

Recall, Marat Bekenov is a defendant in the case on release of a kingpin Aziz Batukaev. He was detained in June and charged with complicity in corruption.