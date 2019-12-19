11:00
Investigator extorting bribe in Bishkek fined

The Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek found an investigator of the District Department of Internal Affairs guilty of extorting a bribe for termination of criminal case. Verdict of the court says.

«The investigator extorted money from an accused of fraud for termination of the criminal case. The police officer was caught red-handed after receiving $ 4,000. The first instance court fined the investigator 4 million soms. The Bishkek City Court upheld the decision,» the verdict says.

The investigator was detained in May 2018.
