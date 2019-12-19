11:00
Former president Atambayev notified of suspicion of murder

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev was handed a notice of suspicion of murder of a Deputy Commander of Alpha special forces of the State Committee for National Security Usenbek Niyazbekov. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The notification of suspicion was handed in the presence of a lawyer.

«According to the results of investigation, taking into account the expert assessments, Almazbek Atambayev was handed a notice of suspicion of murder of the Deputy Commander of Alpha of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Usenbek Niyazbekov in the presence of a lawyer Sergei Slesarev,» the Interior Ministry said.

Recall, a ballistic examination found out: the officer was shot dead from Dragunov sniper rifle (SVD), which belongs to Almazbek Atambayev.

Usenbek Niyazbekov was killed during a special operation on detention of the former head of state.
