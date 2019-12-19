Atambayev’s case: House arrest of Kursan Asanov extended

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek considered the issue on preventive measure to the ex-Deputy Interior Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kursan Asanov.

By a decree of investigating judge, house arrest of the former police officer was extended until February 23.

Kursan Asanov was removed from his post on August 13 for betraying the interests of the Kyrgyz police and loss of confidence. Later, the Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on the fact of abuse of official position. On August 23, driver of the ex-deputy minister Damirbek Paizylda uulu was detained. He was accused of aiding in abuse of office. The ex-deputy minister was detained on August 27. The court chose a preventive measure in the form of house arrest for him.