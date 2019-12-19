Border conflict: People disperse, installed fences to be dismantled

Situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is relatively stable. The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Local residents have already dispersed.

«Following the results of negotiations, it was decided to dismantle the fences installed by both countries, since they are located in disputed area. Public order is ensured by law enforcement officers who patrol the border area. Border guards are on combat alert,» the State Border Service said.

A conflict occurred between the citizens of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan in Kok-Tash village in Batken district on December 18. Local residents began to stone each other at about 9.30. After a short break, the conflict escalated again.