10:59
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Border conflict: People disperse, installed fences to be dismantled

Situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is relatively stable. The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Related news
Border conflict: Six injured, two of them with gunshot wounds, in hospital
Local residents have already dispersed.

«Following the results of negotiations, it was decided to dismantle the fences installed by both countries, since they are located in disputed area. Public order is ensured by law enforcement officers who patrol the border area. Border guards are on combat alert,» the State Border Service said.

A conflict occurred between the citizens of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan in Kok-Tash village in Batken district on December 18. Local residents began to stone each other at about 9.30. After a short break, the conflict escalated again.
link:
views: 109
Print
Related
Border conflict: Six injured, two of them with gunshot wounds, in hospital
Conflict at border. Local council deputy wounded
Border conflict: Negotiations suspended
Conflict at border: Military conscript wounded
Border conflict. People gather on both sides
Border conflict. No victims and injured reported
Local residents throw stones at each other on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
13 incidents occur on Kyrgyz-Tajik border since beginning of 2019
Border conflict. Construction of fence in disputed area stopped
Conflict occurs on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Popular
Kyrgyzstan bans exploration and mining of uranium and thorium Kyrgyzstan bans exploration and mining of uranium and thorium
Philippe Boizeau dreams of reviving Karagachevaya Roscha park in Bishkek Philippe Boizeau dreams of reviving Karagachevaya Roscha park in Bishkek
Historical Museum repair. Sapar Isakov forcibly taken to court Historical Museum repair. Sapar Isakov forcibly taken to court
Saimaiti’s murder. Kubanychbek Kadyrov questioned by SCNS Saimaiti’s murder. Kubanychbek Kadyrov questioned by SCNS
19 December, Thursday
10:56
Date of year-end press conference of Sooronbai Jeenbekov set Date of year-end press conference of Sooronbai Jeenbeko...
10:46
Projects from Kyrgyzstan account for 1.6% of EDB's investment portfolio
10:24
Rain slightly improves air pollution situation in Bishkek
10:13
Batukaev’s release. Marat Bekenov placed under house arrest
10:00
Investigator extorting bribe in Bishkek fined