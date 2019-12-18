22:56
Kamaz truck runs over and kills woman in Bishkek

Kamaz truck ran over a woman as a result of a traffic accident in Bishkek. Press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred today at about 14.25 in Ak-Orgo housing estate. Driver of Honda Stream car collided with Kamaz truck, which moved to the roadside.

«At that moment, a 56-year-old woman was there, and the truck driver ran over the woman. She died. As a result, both drivers received injuries. The vehicles were placed on impoundment lot,» the traffic police said.
