#REaction 2.0 rally in Bishkek. Photoreport

A peaceful rally in support of freedom of speech and against corruption took place on Ala-Too square in Bishkek today.

The reason for the rally was the information that the Matraimovs filed a lawsuit against three media outlets: 24.kg news agency, Azattyk and Kloop, and a journalist Ali Toktakunov. The total amount of the claim is 60 million soms.

This is the second such rally in the capital of Kyrgyzstan over the past month. Journalists, representatives of the public, NGOs and not indifferent citizens participated in the rally.
