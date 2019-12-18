Wanted for fraud citizen of Kazakhstan detained in Bishkek

Employees of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan detained a citizen of Kazakhstan, wanted by the Department of Economic Investigations of the Committee for Financial Monitoring of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The state service reported.

The citizen of Kazakhstan previously was on the interstate and internationally wanted list.

«The detained citizen is accused of committing a crime under Article 190 «Fraud, that is, theft of property or acquisition of the right to property through deception or abuse of trust, committed on a large scale» of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan; preventive measure is detention,» the state service reported.