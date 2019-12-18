22:56
Weather alert: Cold snap forecasted in Kyrgyzstan

Unstable weather is expected in Kyrgyzstan on December 21-26 with snow in most of the territory. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Heavy precipitation is expected in Chui, Talas, Osh, Jalal-Abad regions in the foothill and mountainous areas and in the east of Issyk-Kul region. Snowdrifts, packed snow, ice are expected on the roads. West wind speed will reach 15-20 meters per second in some areas.

A significant drop in air temperature is expected on December 24-26 in Chui and Talas valleys: at night to −20 degrees, during the day to −8 ...- 3; in the north of Chui region — to −7 ...− 12 degrees; in the valley zone of Osh, Jalal-Abad , Batken regions at night — to −9 degrees, in daytime — to 0 ... + 5; in the agricultural zone of Issyk-Kul region — to −11 degrees at night, in daytime −3 ... + 2 degrees; in Naryn region at night — to −25 ...− 20, in the afternoon — to −10 ...− 5 degrees, in At-Bashi district at night — to −29 degrees, in daytime — to −17 ...− 12 degrees Celsius.
