Border conflict: Six injured, two of them with gunshot wounds, in hospital

Six injured were admitted to the Batken Regional Combined Hospital at approximately 12.30 today. Four of them are soldiers and two — civilians. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Two people (a military and a civilian) have gunshot wounds. The rest have closed craniocerebral injuries, concussion, bruises.

Everyone is in a relatively satisfactory condition. They are being examined.

The soldier with a gunshot wound is being prepared for a bullet removal operation.

A conflict occurred between the citizens of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan today in Kok-Tash village in Batken district. Local residents began to stone each other at about 9.30. After a short break, the conflict escalated again.