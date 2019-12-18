22:56
Atambayev’s case. Amantur Zhamgyrchiev placed under house arrest

Supporter of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev was placed under house arrest. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. It is known that Amantur Zhamgyrchiev signed an agreement on cooperation with the investigation, in connection with which the investigators requested a change in the preventive measure.

Supporters of the former head of state Amantur Zhamgyrchiev, Marat Shamenov, Alga Kylychev, Kyyas Smailov, former head of the Presidential Administration Farid Niyazov and others, were charged with mass riots, murder and hostage-taking.
