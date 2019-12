Restoration work is being carried out at the place where freight wagons derailed. Press service of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise reported.

Lorries and a truck crane are involved in the work. The reasons for the incident have not yet been found out; work is underway to restore the movement of trains.

A video from the scene was posted on Koroche Telegram channel.

Recall, movement of trains on Rybachye — Dzhel-Aryk section in Kemin district of Chui region is temporarily closed: eight freight wagons derailed on the section.