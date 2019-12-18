Kyrgyzstan to get €5 million for supply of Isfana town with water

Kyrgyzstan will get €5 million for rehabilitation of water supply system in Isfana town in Batken region. Draft ratification of the agreement with the European Bank and the European Union was considered today in the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, funding from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is €1.6 million in form of a loan. The European Union funding from the Investment Facility for Central Asia — €2.4 million — is a grant.

The EBRD will provide a million euro as a technical cooperation grant.

The loan is allocated for 15 years at one percent per annum. The project implementation period is three years.

Deputies supported the ratification, noting that water supply was not arranged in Batken region. Deputy Ainuru Altybaeva recalled that the problem with clean water begins with the onset of rains, and asked representatives of the relevant department to resolve this issue. The document was sent to vote.