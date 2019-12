Peaceful rally in support of freedom of speech and against corruption on Ala-Too square came to an end.

The rally took place at the monument to April 7, 2010 events in Bishkek.

Protesters sign a petition.

Participants demand dismissal of a judge Zhyldyz Ibraimova (she made the decision to freeze accounts of the media), and urge all judges, to whom the lawsuit of the Matraimovs will be sent, to dismiss it as violating freedom of speech.