Conflict at border. Local council deputy wounded

A deputy of the local council was wounded during a conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The 28-year-old Aman Abdilakim uulu is a deputy of the local council of Samarkandek village. He was wounded in the left hand.

A conflict occurred between the citizens of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan today in Kok-Tash village in Batken district. Local residents began to stone each other at about 9.30. After a short break, the conflict escalated again.

A conscript soldier of the Internal Troops received a gunshot wound; another person was wounded in the head. Negotiations were suspended.