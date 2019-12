The police divided participants and opponents of the rally in support of the media and against corruption, which takes place on Ala-Too square in Bishkek.

When the rally in support of the media began on the square, masked people with flags came to its participants. The police blocked their way.

After negotiations with the police, some of the opponents of the rally in support of the media left. They moved closer to the New Year tree installed on Ala-Too square.

#REaction 2.0 rally continues.