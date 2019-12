More than 800 Kyrgyzstanis have participated in hostilities in Syria for 9 years. The head of Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Asylbek Mambetov told at a press conference.

According to him, 72 people returned to their homeland, 44 of them are serving sentences in prisons.

«At least 26 people have already been released. All of them are registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, they are under control,» Asylbek Mambetov said.