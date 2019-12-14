13:26
Duty-free import rates to be reduced in 2020

From January 1, 2020, duty-free import rates will be reduced from €500 to €200. The State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan reports.

It is noted that these rates will be applied to goods for personal use, delivered by a carrier and forwarded by international post to countries that are members of the Eurasian Economic Union.

The list includes goods:

  • For personal use (with exception of ethyl alcohol, alcoholic beverages, beer, indivisible goods for personal use), delivered by a carrier to the customs territory of the EAEU;
  • For personal use (with exception of indivisible goods for personal use), sent by international post to the customs territory of the EAEU.

Starting from January 1 of the following year, the cost of the goods must not exceed an amount equivalent to €200 and / or weight not exceeding 31 kilograms.
