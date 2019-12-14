13:26
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Air pollution level slightly decreases in Bishkek

MoveGreen environmental movement installed several sensors in Bishkek that measure the content of small PM2.5 particles in the air.

Average daily rates are taken to calculate the level of pollution. The measurement results are available in real time.

Data as of 9.30 am, December 14:

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 9.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 78, the concentration of PM2.5 at the time of measurement was 17 μg / m³.

According to the WHO norms, the average annual level of РМ2.5 should be not more than 10 µg / m³, and the average daily level should not exceed 25 µg / m³. According to the national legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, the norm is 35 µg / m³. Exactly this standard is taken for calculations. A one-time allowable concentration, according to MoveGreen, set in the national legislation is 160 µg / m³.

Particles PM2.5 is an air pollutant, which includes both solid microparticles and tiny droplets of liquids. The smallest pieces of soot, asphalt and car tires, particles of mineral salts (sulfates, nitrates), heavy metal compounds (mainly oxides), biological pollutants (some allergens and microorganisms) also belong to PM2.5.

By the way, officials of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan do not recognize the data of these sensors. But they made their own measurements on December 2 and admitted that the air in Bishkek was polluted, including by heavy metals.
link:
views: 97
Print
Related
Highest air pollution level registered in Ak-Orgo
Campaign against air pollution #BishkekSmog in Bishkek. Photoreport
#BishkekSmog campaign takes place in Bishkek
Permissible air pollution level exceeded 7 times in Ak-Orgo
Air pollution level slightly decreases in Bishkek
Permissible concentration of pollutants exceeded for 24 days in November
Highest air pollution level still registered in Osh market area in Bishkek
#BishkekSmog campaign against air pollution to take place in Bishkek
Highest air pollution level registered in Osh market area in Bishkek
Permissible air pollution level slightly exceeded in Bishkek
Popular
Qatar assists Kyrgyz police in fight against crime Qatar assists Kyrgyz police in fight against crime
Sooronbai Jeenbekov to pay official visit to UAE and Saudi Arabia Sooronbai Jeenbekov to pay official visit to UAE and Saudi Arabia
Police brutally beat migrants in Khabarovsk Police brutally beat migrants in Khabarovsk
Traffic police determine first section of road with increased speed limit Traffic police determine first section of road with increased speed limit
14 December, Saturday
13:03
Duty-free import rates to be reduced in 2020 Duty-free import rates to be reduced in 2020
12:11
OSCE Representative concerned by claims against media outlets in Kyrgyzstan
12:02
Air pollution level slightly decreases in Bishkek
11:52
26 botulism cases registered in Bishkek since beginning of 2019
11:44
Wanted for 16 years Kyrgyzstani detained in Russia