11:54
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Wanted for 16 years Kyrgyzstani detained in Russia

Law enforcement bodies of Russia detained a citizen of Kyrgyzstan wanted for financial fraud. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At the end of November 2019, the law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic detected a Kyrgyzstani who had been on the interstate wanted list for 16 years.

«The 62-year-old O.M. had been wanted since 2003. A criminal case has been instituted against him under the following articles: «Abuse of authority by employees of commercial or other organizations», «Forgery of documents» and «Abduction, destruction, damage of documents, stamps, seals.» Working as a general director of one of the enterprises, in December 2002, the suspect, using his authority, issued false orders «on sale of equipment» supposedly to improve financial situation of the company. He illegally took out material assets for more than 4,673,000 from the factory and fled,» the Interior Ministry said.
link:
views: 32
Print
Related
Police brutally beat migrants in Khabarovsk
Kyrgyz criminal group member arrested for extortion in Russia
Kyrgyzstan’s PM expresses condolences over traffic accident in Orenburg Oblast
Three Kyrgyzstanis hospitalized, 4 killed in traffic accident in Orenburg Oblast
Several taxi drivers arrested with fake Kyrgyz documents in Moscow
Kyrgyz leader in Yakutia suspected of organizing illegal migration channel
At least 480 migrants diagnosed with HIV for four months
Kyrgyzstani tells parents about abduction in Moscow not to live with them
Two Kyrgyzstanis die in fire in Surgut
Fraudster, who appropriated millions of soms in Kyrgyzstan, found in Yakutia
Popular
Qatar assists Kyrgyz police in fight against crime Qatar assists Kyrgyz police in fight against crime
Sooronbai Jeenbekov to pay official visit to UAE and Saudi Arabia Sooronbai Jeenbekov to pay official visit to UAE and Saudi Arabia
Traffic police determine first section of road with increased speed limit Traffic police determine first section of road with increased speed limit
Police brutally beat migrants in Khabarovsk Police brutally beat migrants in Khabarovsk
14 December, Saturday
11:52
26 botulism cases registered in Bishkek since beginning of 2019 26 botulism cases registered in Bishkek since beginning...
11:44
Wanted for 16 years Kyrgyzstani detained in Russia
11:36
Iskhak Masaliev proposes non-confidence vote in Speaker of Parliament
11:17
Japan grants road rollers to Bishkek
11:06
Health of ex-president Almazbek Atambayev deteriorates
13 December, Friday
17:57
Police brutally beat migrants in Khabarovsk
17:24
Almazbek Atambayev’s lawyer summoned for questioning