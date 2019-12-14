Wanted for 16 years Kyrgyzstani detained in Russia

Law enforcement bodies of Russia detained a citizen of Kyrgyzstan wanted for financial fraud. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At the end of November 2019, the law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic detected a Kyrgyzstani who had been on the interstate wanted list for 16 years.

«The 62-year-old O.M. had been wanted since 2003. A criminal case has been instituted against him under the following articles: «Abuse of authority by employees of commercial or other organizations», «Forgery of documents» and «Abduction, destruction, damage of documents, stamps, seals.» Working as a general director of one of the enterprises, in December 2002, the suspect, using his authority, issued false orders «on sale of equipment» supposedly to improve financial situation of the company. He illegally took out material assets for more than 4,673,000 from the factory and fled,» the Interior Ministry said.