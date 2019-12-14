11:55
Japan grants road rollers to Bishkek

Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Kyrgyz Republic Shigeki Maeda, who handed over equipment to the city administration within the framework of non-project grant assistance. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Bishkekasfalservice received three road rollers at once.

«We will definitely increase the number of bicycle lanes and new sidewalks in the capital,» the city administration said.

It is noted that the Ministry of Emergencies and the Ministry of Labor and Social Development of the Kyrgyz Republic also received Japanese assistance.

The list of necessary equipment and goods has been previously agreed by the Japanese and Kyrgyz parties.
