Health of ex-president Almazbek Atambayev deteriorates

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev has very low blood pressure. His lawyer Zamir Jooshev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, his client does not need hospitalization so far, but Atambayev’s health will only deteriorate in the cell of the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. «This room will not facilitate recovery. Therefore, we are likely to petition to change the preventive measure in connection with the state of health,» Zamir Jooshev said.

He added that doctors have examined Atambayev. But lawyers have not yet received the information. It is only known that the blood pressure of the former head of state sharply dropped.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes: violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage-taking, riots, corruption.