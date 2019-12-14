11:55
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Health of ex-president Almazbek Atambayev deteriorates

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev has very low blood pressure. His lawyer Zamir Jooshev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, his client does not need hospitalization so far, but Atambayev’s health will only deteriorate in the cell of the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. «This room will not facilitate recovery. Therefore, we are likely to petition to change the preventive measure in connection with the state of health,» Zamir Jooshev said.

He added that doctors have examined Atambayev. But lawyers have not yet received the information. It is only known that the blood pressure of the former head of state sharply dropped.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes: violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage-taking, riots, corruption.
link:
views: 67
Print
Related
Atambayev’s case. Asel Koduranova repeatedly summoned for questioning
Parliament’s decision: Almazbek Atambayev is to blame for Koi-Tash events
Koi-Tash events. Atambayev handed notice of suspicion of murder
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev gets pension of 100,000 soms
Almazbek Atambayev refuses to undergo psychological and psychiatric examination
Almazbek Atambayev to face another charge - riots in Koi-Tash
Psychiatric examination commissioned for Almazbek Atambayev
Atambayev’s case. House arrest of Alga Kylychev extended until 2020
Atambayev’s case. House arrest of two deputies extended
Detention term of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporter extended
Popular
Qatar assists Kyrgyz police in fight against crime Qatar assists Kyrgyz police in fight against crime
Sooronbai Jeenbekov to pay official visit to UAE and Saudi Arabia Sooronbai Jeenbekov to pay official visit to UAE and Saudi Arabia
Traffic police determine first section of road with increased speed limit Traffic police determine first section of road with increased speed limit
Police brutally beat migrants in Khabarovsk Police brutally beat migrants in Khabarovsk
14 December, Saturday
11:52
26 botulism cases registered in Bishkek since beginning of 2019 26 botulism cases registered in Bishkek since beginning...
11:44
Wanted for 16 years Kyrgyzstani detained in Russia
11:36
Iskhak Masaliev proposes non-confidence vote in Speaker of Parliament
11:17
Japan grants road rollers to Bishkek
11:06
Health of ex-president Almazbek Atambayev deteriorates
13 December, Friday
17:57
Police brutally beat migrants in Khabarovsk
17:24
Almazbek Atambayev’s lawyer summoned for questioning