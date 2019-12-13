19:04
Police brutally beat migrants in Khabarovsk

Police brutally beat migrants — taxi drivers — in Khabarovsk (Russia). Representatives of the diaspora in Russia informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, representatives of Central Asia were put into a car at vehicle pool of a taxi service and taken to the detention center yesterday.

«They came and, without explanation, put everybody, despite age, presence of Russian passport, into a car, and drove away. All of them have been brutally beaten with a baton for several hours. According to taxi drivers, registration documents of some of them were torn to pieces. Then they were let go. Several migrants got into a hospital,» representatives of the diaspora said.

It is reported that many taxi services do not work in Khabarovsk today.
