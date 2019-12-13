17:33
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Almazbek Atambayev’s lawyer summoned for questioning

Lawyer of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Zamir Zhooshev, was summoned to the Military Prosecutor’s Office. He himself told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he received the summon today, but he will not be able to come there.

«I was called by 17.00, but I should be present at the Ministry of Internal Affairs on the case of Ravshan Jeenbekov at 16.00. The summon is incorrect. The investigators did not indicate on what issue, in what capacity and to what investigator they call me for interrogation. The document is signed by the head of the investigation team. In addition, the summon does not indicate contacts by which I could report that I could not come for interrogation. A lawyer may be questioned, if he witnessed a crime. I cannot be interrogated on the issue of my clients,» said Zamir Jooshev.

The lawyer noted that he cannot be forcibly brought to the supervisory body.

The ex-MP Ravshan Jeenbekov was detained after interrogation. Court will choose a preventive measure for him tomorrow.
link:
views: 17
Print
Related
Parliament deputy Altynbek Sulaimanov summoned for interrogation to SCNS
Businessman Emil Umetaliev summoned to Military Prosecutor's Office
Participant of rally in support of Atambayev summoned by SCNS
Popular
Qatar assists Kyrgyz police in fight against crime Qatar assists Kyrgyz police in fight against crime
Nephew of parliament speaker becomes head of Anti-Corruption Service Directorate Nephew of parliament speaker becomes head of Anti-Corruption Service Directorate
Kyrgyzstan plans to export electricity from 2022 Kyrgyzstan plans to export electricity from 2022
#BishkekSmog campaign against air pollution to take place in Bishkek #BishkekSmog campaign against air pollution to take place in Bishkek
13 December, Friday
17:24
Almazbek Atambayev’s lawyer summoned for questioning Almazbek Atambayev’s lawyer summoned for questioning
17:06
Ak-kalpak added to List of Intangible Cultural Heritage
16:27
Technical Safety Inspectorate employees extort money from businessmen
15:57
Monument to Chingiz Aitmatov erected in Ankara
15:42
Culture Ministry bans operators from broadcasting Aprel TV channel