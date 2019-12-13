17:33
Technical Safety Inspectorate employees extort money from businessmen

The Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detained and placed in a pretrial detention center six officials of the State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety. Press center of the State Committee reported.

In the course of planned activities, a stable corruption scheme in the activities of the State Inspectorate was detected and suppressed.

«A group of officials of the inspectorate created a stable scheme for systematic receipt of funds from private companies for positive solution of issues within the competence of architectural and construction supervision. In the framework of the previously initiated criminal case under the Articles «Corruption» and «Bribetaking», persons involved in the corruption chain were identified. The head of the department A.T. and chief inspector B.B. were caught red-handed during taking and distribution of $ 2,000. As a part of the pre-trial proceedings, six officials were detained and placed in the temporary detention center of the pretrial detention center of the SCNS of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the SCNS said.
