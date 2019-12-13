14:27
Kamchybek Tashiev: Freedom of speech - main tool in fight against corruption

Freedom of speech is needed not only for a separate group of people, it is needed for the whole society as a whole. Former deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev said, commenting on the claims of the Matraimovs’ against three media outlets — 24.kg news agency, Kloop and Azattyk.

Kamchybek Tashiev noted that freedom of speech was the main tool in the fight against corruption, crime and control over the state power.

However, at the same time, media representatives should also be responsible for their duties, he believes.

«As for the lawsuit filed by the Matraimovs, if the journalists gave wrong information, which, accordingly, negatively affected the life of a certain person, then they, of course, are to be held accountable for it. But I believe that blocking of bank accounts was a hasty decision. First, it was necessary to conduct court hearings, sort it out and prove the guilt of the media,» Kamchybek Tashiev stressed.

The Matraimovs filed a lawsuit against 24.kg news agency, Kloop and Azattyk. Claims were also brought against a journalist Ali Toktakunov. The amount of claims on protection of honor and dignity of Raiymbek Matraimov amounted to: 22 million soms — to Azattyk, 12.5 million — to Kloop, 15 million — to 24.kg news agency.
