Atambayev’s case. Asel Koduranova repeatedly summoned for questioning

Asel Koduranova, a member of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, was again summoned for interrogation. Deputy Chairwoman of SDPK party, Kunduz Zholdubaeva, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the parliament member should come to the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs today.

Recall, ex-MP Ravshan Jeenbekov was detained after interrogation.

Asel Kodunarova and Irina Karamushkina are suspected of complicity in the hostage-taking on August 7 in the house of the former president Almazbek Atambayev. By court order, they were placed under house arrest.