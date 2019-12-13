14:27
Lawsuit against media. Human rights activists advocate for freedom of speech

Human rights movement Bir Duino-Kyrgyzstan demands to end intimidating and disproportionate, unconstitutional sanctions against independent media outlets — 24.kg news agency, Kloop and Azattyk. Press service of the organization reports.

According to the human rights activists, the decision of the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek to block the bank accounts of the media is political and corrupt, as the principles of independence, impartiality, equality of parties and openness are grossly violated.

«We demand from the Prosecutor General’s Office urgent intervention as of a supervisory institution over the observance of human rights and freedoms in Kyrgyzstan and to restore the rule of law. We expect from the National Human Rights Institute for Human Rights, Ombudsman Tokon Mamytov urgent measures to restore the rights of journalists and protect their constitutional rights and freedoms,» the statement says.

Recall, Raiymbek Matraimov and his family members filed a lawsuit against 24.kg news agency, Kloop and Azattyk after a journalistic investigation about smuggling schemes and transfer of $ 700 million. In total, the family of the former customs officer demands from the journalists 60 million soms. The Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek blocked accounts of the media without notification of the defendants.
