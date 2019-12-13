11:21
Atambayev’s case. Ex-deputy Ravshan Jeenbekov detained

Ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Ravshan Jeenbekov was detained in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

It is specified that the former deputy is suspected of taking hostages, as well as organizing mass riots.

Official representative of SDPK, Kunduz Zholdubaeva, also said that Jeenbekov was detained for 48 hours. «He had been interrogated at the Main Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs since 14.00,» she said.

It is known that the former parliament member was detained within a criminal case on the riots in Koi-Tash village during detention of the former president Almazbek Atambayev.

Earlier, the politician had been repeatedly questioned by investigators of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
