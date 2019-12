Parliament of Kyrgyzstan considered results of work of the State Commission for Investigation of Events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8 the day before.

At the end of the discussion, a draft decree was adopted. At least 91 deputies voted for it, 2 against — Irina Karamushkina and Anvar Artykov.

The main blame for the riots was assigned to the former president Almazbek Atambayev and his supporters. Personal responsibility of the heads of security, defence and law enforcement agencies is not spelled out. As the Vice Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov noted, an assessment would be given, but after the end of the investigation.

The conclusion on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8 was adopted by the State Commission and signed by all members. Ex-judge Klara Sooronkulova has a dissenting opinion.