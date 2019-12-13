09:51
Raiymbek Matraimov claims 60 million soms from journalists

Former deputy chairman of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Raiymbek Matraimov demands to recover moral damage of 60 million soms from three media outlets and a journalist Ali Toktakunov.

It became known yesterday that Raiymbek Matraimov filed a lawsuit against Azattyk, Kloop and 24.kg news agency. He demands to recover 22.5 million, 12.5 million and 15 million soms, respectively, from the media outlets and 10 million — from Ali Toktakunov.

24.kg news agency published an investigation by colleagues from Azattyk and Kloop about smuggling schemes and transfer of $ 700 million. It was done by many media.
