Koi-Tash events. Atambayev handed notice of suspicion of murder

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan began to consider results of work of the State Commission on Investigation of Events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8.

Interior Minister Kashkar Dzhunushaliev informed the deputies that the former president had already been handed a notice of suspicion of murder of a Deputy Commander of Alpha special forces Usenbek Niyazbekov. Investigators found out that the officer was shot dead from a Dragunov sniper rifle. But it is unclear whether it was Atambayev who shot at him, investigators continue working.

Conclusion on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8 was adopted by the State Commission and signed by all its members. The ex-judge of the Constitutional Chamber Klara Sooronkulova has a dissenting opinion.