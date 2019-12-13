Police officer extorts bribe in Bishkek, caught red-handed

Traffic accidents’ investigator of the Central Internal Affairs Department was detained for a bribe in Bishkek. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

He was reportedly detained by the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes. The suspect extorted $1,000 for termination of a criminal case on a traffic accident.

«It is known that the traffic accident occurred in Bishkek two months ago, in which a woman suffered. The victim was paid moral and material damage. She wrote a counterclaim, but the police officer extorted money for not sending the case to court. He was detained while receiving 30,000 soms,» the sources said.