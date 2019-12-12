Raiymbek Matraimov files lawsuit for 15 mln soms against 24.kg news agency

Ex-head of the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Raiymbek Matraimov filed a lawsuit against Azattyk, Kloop and 24.kg news agency. Claim was also initiated against a journalist Ali Toktakunov. The Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek reported.

According to the court, the amount of lawsuits on protection of honor and dignity of Raiymbek Matraimov amounted: 22 million soms — to Azattyk, 12.5 million — to Kloop, and 15 million — to 24.kg news agency.

Note, 24.kg news agency published an investigation by colleagues from Azattyk and Kloop about smuggling schemes and transfer of $ 700 million. It was done by many media outlets, however, the ex-customs officer has claims only to the three media.

Raiymbek Matraimov said earlier that he filed a lawsuit against Ali Toktakunov, ex-deputy of the Parliament Shirin Aitmatova and other journalists.

It became known that a judge Zhyldyz Ibraimova has already ruled on blocking the bank accounts of the defendants.