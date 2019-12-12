Weather alert: Drop in air temperature, heavy snow expected in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan sent out a weather alert for December 13-15.

According to the ministry, unstable weather is expected in Kyrgyzstan. Snow is forecasted in most of the territory of the country, heavy precipitations are expected in some areas.

Snow is forecasted on December 13 in most of the territory of Jalal-Abad, Talas regions, in some areas of Chui, Osh and Batken regions; in Issyk-Kul, Naryn regions — without precipitations. On December 14-15, precipitations are expected throughout the republic.

Meteorologists warn that such unstable weather will complicate grazing of cattle, work of public utilities, and will hamper movement of vehicles.