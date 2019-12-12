BishkekSmog campaign takes place in Bishkek

Peaceful campaign against air pollution #BishkekSmog takes place on Ala-Too square in Bishkek. About a hundred activists and journalists in respiratory masks attend the campaign.

As noted, the purpose of the campaign is to draw attention to the problem of smog in Bishkek with the requirement for the authorities to comply with general national air quality standards.

Participants demand from the authorities to provide open data on the air quality situation, increase the energy efficiency of heating systems and develop renewable energy sources, reduce electricity rates at night during the heating season, provide districts with increased air pollution with gas, establish control over the quality of imported fuel and lubricants and work of filters at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant, develop the public transport system, prohibit the infill development in the capital, expand green areas in the city and etc.