Resident of Cholpon-Ata village of Toktogul district created an illegal drug laboratory in a barn. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region reported.

At least 10 kilograms of green and more than 40 kilograms of black liquid with a specific smell were found in his barn during a search. The substances were sent for chemical examination.

The Toktogul District Court chose a preventive measure in form of arrest for two months for the man.

Pre-trial proceedings are ongoing.