Investigator of the Internal Affairs Department of Tokmak city, accused of sexual harassment of a young girl, quit his job. The Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region informed 24.kg news agency.

Materials of the pre-trial proceedings are in the prosecutor’s office. It is unknown who is entrusted with the investigation.

Recall, a trainee accused the police investigator of sexual harassment in Tokmak city. The girl wrote a statement to the prosecutor’s office, in which she indicated that the investigator called her into his office, then, having closed the door, began to sexually harass her.