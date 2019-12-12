12:25
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Permissible air pollution level exceeded 7 times in Ak-Orgo

MoveGreen environmental movement installed several sensors in Bishkek that measure the content of small PM2.5 particles in the air.

Average daily rates are taken to calculate the level of pollution. The measurement results are available in real time.

Data as of 8.30 am, December 12:

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 8.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 118, the concentration of PM2.5 at the time of measurement was 36 μg / m³.

According to the WHO norms, the average annual level of РМ2.5 should be not more than 10 µg / m³, and the average daily level should not exceed 25 µg / m³. According to the national legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, the norm is 35 µg / m³. Exactly this standard is taken for calculations. A one-time allowable concentration, according to MoveGreen, set in the national legislation is 160 µg / m³.

Related news
#BishkekSmog campaign against air pollution to take place in Bishkek
Particles PM2.5 is an air pollutant, which includes both solid microparticles and tiny droplets of liquids. The smallest pieces of soot, asphalt and car tires, particles of mineral salts (sulfates, nitrates), heavy metal compounds (mainly oxides), biological pollutants (some allergens and microorganisms) also belong to PM2.5.

By the way, officials of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan do not recognize the data of these sensors. But they made their own measurements on December 2 and admitted that the air in Bishkek was polluted, including by heavy metals.
link:
views: 71
Print
Related
Air pollution level slightly decreases in Bishkek
Permissible concentration of pollutants exceeded for 24 days in November
Highest air pollution level still registered in Osh market area in Bishkek
#BishkekSmog campaign against air pollution to take place in Bishkek
Highest air pollution level registered in Osh market area in Bishkek
Permissible air pollution level slightly exceeded in Bishkek
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
Air pollution in Bishkek: Air becomes much cleaner
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in some Bishkek districts
Air pollution situation improves in some districts of Bishkek
Popular
Qatar assists Kyrgyz police in fight against crime Qatar assists Kyrgyz police in fight against crime
Nephew of parliament speaker becomes head of Anti-Corruption Service Directorate Nephew of parliament speaker becomes head of Anti-Corruption Service Directorate
Kyrgyzstan plans to export electricity from 2022 Kyrgyzstan plans to export electricity from 2022
#BishkekSmog campaign against air pollution to take place in Bishkek #BishkekSmog campaign against air pollution to take place in Bishkek
12 December, Thursday
12:15
73-year-old man sentenced to 11 years in jail for murder of stepson 73-year-old man sentenced to 11 years in jail for murde...
12:01
Experts warn about massive collection of personal data in Kyrgyzstan
11:22
Permissible air pollution level exceeded 7 times in Ak-Orgo
11:13
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 697 per each citizen
10:54
Kyrgyzstanis win two medals at International Archery Tournament