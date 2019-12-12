Permissible air pollution level exceeded 7 times in Ak-Orgo

MoveGreen environmental movement installed several sensors in Bishkek that measure the content of small PM2.5 particles in the air.
Average daily rates are taken to calculate the level of pollution. The measurement results are available in real time.
Data as of 8.30 am, December 12:
The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.
As of 8.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 118, the concentration of PM2.5 at the time of measurement was 36 μg / m³.
By the way, officials of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan do not recognize the data of these sensors. But they made their own measurements on December 2 and admitted that the air in Bishkek was polluted, including by heavy metals.